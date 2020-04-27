FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Paradigm offers free compliance support to DA firms

New firms signing up to the Paradigm proposition will be eligible for either three or six months’ free compliance support.

Rozi Jones
|
27th April 2020
Bob Hunt Paradigm
"We believe this will offer DA firms valuable regulatory protection and financial support when they need it most."

Paradigm Mortgage Services is offering up to six months’ free compliance support for directly authorised firms.

New firms signing up to the Paradigm proposition will be eligible for either three or six months’ free compliance support, depending on the length of the contract they sign up to.

Existing users will be eligible to receive a £250 fixed referral fee when they refer other advisory firms to Paradigm under this offer.

Alternatively, all of Paradigm’s existing membership and compliance packages remain available with no contract tie-ins.

Firms can find out more and register their interest at www.paradigmmortgages.com/DA/compliance-support.

Bob Hunt, chief executive of Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “We understand the importance of compliance for directly authorised firms, especially at times like these when many aspects of these businesses are changing. We have been actively supporting our existing membership through this complex and challenging time, and now we are looking at how else we can assist intermediary firms who may be struggling. We know that many firms are facing financial difficulties due to Covid-19, and we have therefore devised a means by which we can provide new firms with a completely unique offer that means they can avail themselves of our compliance expertise at no charge for either three or six months.

“We believe this will offer DA firms valuable regulatory protection and financial support when they need it most. We know that our industry is changing continually as it adapts to the current situation, and we will continue to strive to deliver extensive and innovative support for the directly authorised firms within it. Intermediaries are at the heart of everything we do, and we believe this new offering will be very positively received by those businesses in need.”

