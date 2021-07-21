Paradigm partners with digital lender Molo Finance

"Technology is continually moving the mortgage market forward in terms of speeding up lender decisioning, underwriting and processing."

Paradigm Mortgage Services has partnered with digital mortgage lender, Molo Finance.

Paradigm member firms will have access to Molo Finance’s digital mortgage services, including the technology it uses to speed up the lending process and provide a completely paperless experience.

The lender currently offers a range of buy-to-let purchase and remortgage products for both individual and limited company borrowers. These cover both standard and HMO properties and it offers two and five-year fixed-rate options from between 65% to 80% LTV.

Molo customers get a decision-in-principle in minutes while full application reviews can be processed in 24 hours.

John Coffield, head of mortgages at Paradigm Mortgage Services, commented: “Technology is continually moving the mortgage market forward in terms of speeding up lender decisioning, underwriting and processing. Paradigm have long been advocates of technology and innovation which supports advisers and creates efficiencies within the mortgage application process. We are very pleased to announce this new partnership with Molo Finance, one of those lenders at the cutting-edge in terms of the technology it uses and the process it wants to deliver to both advisers and their clients. We are looking forward to working with the team at Molo to introduce their proposition to our member firms.”

Francesca Carlesi, CEO and co-founder of Molo, said: “We are delighted to partner with Paradigm Mortgage Services, which is one of the leading distributors in the mortgage industry and will add to the excellent partners we already have here at Molo. Recognised as the best mortgage club in the UK, and with more than 15 years’ experience, Paradigm is well-positioned to offer Molo products to its clients. We’re excited to work with a broker who understands our mission and is forward-thinking in its approach.”