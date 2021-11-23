FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Paragon Bank cuts 75% and 80% buy-to-let mortgage rates

Paragon Bank has reduced rates across four of its 80% and 75% LTV five year fixed-rate buy-to-let products.

23rd November 2021
"Landlords are looking to add to portfolios to satisfy growing levels of tenant demand."

At 80% LTV, five-year fixed rates have been reduced from 4.09% to 3.95%, with a green mortgage (available for EPC A-C properties) reducing to 3.85% from 3.99%.

Both of these products have no product fee and include a free valuation and £350 cashback.

At 75% LTV, a standard five-year fix has been cut from 3.35% to 3.15% with the green alternative falling from 3.25% to 3.05%.

Product fees for the 75% LTV deals are charged at £1,995 and both products feature free valuations, no application fees and £750 cashback.

Moray Hulme, mortgage sales director at Paragon Bank, said: “Landlords are looking to add to portfolios to satisfy growing levels of tenant demand. We have re-priced some of our rates to provide investors with some competitive mortgages at 75% and 80% LTV.”

