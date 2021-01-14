FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Paragon extends larger loan product range

Rozi Jones
|
14th January 2021
Moray Hulme Paragon new
"Following the success of the larger loan mortgage we launched in December last year, we’re extending our 75% LTV larger loan range"

Paragon Bank is expanding its buy-to-let larger loan offering to include HMOs and multi-unit blocks.

The new 75% LTV product, which is available on loans between £350,000 and £1 million, has an interest rate of 3.60%, an APRC of 4.30% and includes a free mortgage valuation. It comes with £3,500 product fee and £299 application fee fixed regardless of the loan amount.

The new product bolsters the specialist lender’s larger loan product range, joining the option for single self-contained (SSC) properties launched in December 2020.

Moray Hulme, director of mortgage sales at Paragon, said: “Following the success of the larger loan mortgage we launched in December last year, we’re extending our 75% LTV larger loan range with a new product that is available for HMOs and multi-unit blocks.

“We’re always looking for ways to provide brokers with competitive mortgages that meet the needs of landlords and we feel that this latest product caters particularly well to those who are developing their portfolios by adding higher value properties.”

