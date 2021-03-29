Paragon launches 80% LTV buy-to-let range for energy efficient properties

"If landlords are to improve the energy efficiency of PRS stock, they need the finance to enable them to do so."

Paragon Bank has launched a range of 80% LTV buy-to-let mortgages, specifically for properties with an energy performance rating of A to C.

Five-year fixed rates start at 3.99% for single self contained properties and 4.19% for HMOs. Both products are available for purchase and remortgage and include no fees, a free valuation and £350 cashback.

The number of properties in the PRS with an energy rating of between A-C has increased by 272% over the past decade to 1.8 million, but approximately six out of 10 homes in the sector are still at grades D or below, according to the MCHLG English Housing Survey 2019-20.

Under Government proposals, homes in the PRS will need a minimum EPC rating of C for new tenancies by 2025 and all homes in the sector will require this rating by 2028.

Richard Rowntree, managing director of mortgages, said: “Landlords have made great strides in adding more energy efficient homes to the PRS - or upgrading properties to C or above standard - over the past decade. However, more needs to be done as the Government moves towards its net zero carbon target by 2050 and landlords have a key role to play in that.

“Our new range of products at 80% LTV for homes with an energy rating of C or above will be an incentive for landlords to add energy efficient homes to the sector, benefitting tenants through lower energy bills and the environment through reduced consumption.

“If landlords are to improve the energy efficiency of PRS stock, they need the finance to enable them to do so. Making sure there are attractive options to add new stock, whilst recognising the efforts to upgrade existing properties, is an important element of this.”