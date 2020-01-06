Paragon overhauls buy-to-let product range

"This new product range caters for the professional landlord with competitive pricing, low or zero product fees, free valuations and cash back offers."

Paragon has kicked-off 2020 with a refreshed buy-to-let range, including lower rates on 14 different products.

The range for portfolio landlords includes fixed rates starting at 2.75% for those looking to purchase or remortgage single, self-contained units (SSCs) and 2.85% for landlords seeking finance for HMOs and multi-unit blocks. Discount variable rates start at 2.65% for SSCs and 2.80% for HMOs and MUBs.

Highlights for portfolio landlords include a five-year and two-year fixed rate at 3.19% and 2.75% respectively. Both rates come with free valuation and £350 cashback.

Fixed and discount variable rates for non-portfolio landlords start at 3.45% and 2.65%.

Landlords can choose from a range of two and five-year term products with a mix of 0.25% or zero product fees, free mortgage valuations and cash back offers. All products are available to individual landlords, as well as those operating in limited companies and limited liability partnerships and include an interest coverage ratio starting at 4.00%.

Moray Hulme, director of mortgage sales at Paragon, said: “In recent years, landlords have had to be more strategic in their approach than ever before and the buy-to-let market has seen a significant increase in portfolio and complex business. This new product range caters for the professional landlord with competitive pricing, low or zero product fees, free valuations and cash back offers.

“We’re excited to build on the momentum of a strong 2019, where we introduced a new intermediary portal and increased our proportion of lending to the professional landlord community, with this new range, including lower rates on 14 products.”