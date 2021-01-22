FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Peer-to-peer lender to launch ‘People’s Mortgage’

Rozi Jones
|
22nd January 2021
hand keys house buy business mortgage

A peer-to-peer lending platform has secured new funding to launch its 'People's Mortage' product later this year.

JustUs has announced that its second round of Crowdcube funding is open and has already reached its £1.3m target after three days.

It previously raised £1.2m after securing £600,000 through crowdfunding from private investors which was then matched in convertible loan notes from the British Business Bank through its future fund initiative.

JustUs already provides crowdfunded financial products for consumers with its JustUs ISA and is FCA approved to provide residential mortgages.

The People’s Mortgage is planned to launch in Q2 of this year, offering investors the opportunity to fund 2.5% fixed rate residential mortgages for homeowners, which are IFISA eligible.

JustUs also offers a bespoke loan service platform, SBILS.co.uk - built in conjunction with ‘Excluded UK’ - to offer alternative financial support to businesses excluded from Government loans and grants during the Covid pandemic.

Its parent company, eMoneyHub, also owns price comparison site Moneybrain and cryptocurrency BiPS.

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.