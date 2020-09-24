Pepper cuts buy-to-let rates by up to 40bps

"Our reduced buy-to-let rates are the latest example of Pepper Money improving its proposition"

Pepper Money has reduced buy-to-let rates by up to 0.40%.

The new rates apply across Pepper Money’s buy-to-let range, which is available to individuals as well as limited companies, first-time landlords and portfolio investors.

The biggest reduction is on the Pepper48 product up to 70% LTV, which is now 3.30%.

In addition to these rate reductions, Pepper Money has also introduced a new flat fee option and a series of criteria improvements.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “Our reduced buy-to-let rates are the latest example of Pepper Money improving its proposition and will benefit a range of our landlord customers. We have competitive options available from those looking to purchase their first buy-to-let, to those with more established portfolios, and offer products in both individual and limited company names.

“Buy-to-let landlords can also benefit from our recent criteria changes, and our new flat fee structure makes the range even more straightforward. Altogether, we have been working hard to make placing buy-to-let cases better with Pepper.”