Mortgages

Pepper introduces electronic identity verification

Pepper is also offering brokers more choice for remortgage applications.

Rozi Jones
|
4th February 2020
Paul Adams Pepper
"This is the latest in a series of planned changes to make the mortgage application process smoother for brokers and their clients "

Pepper Money has introduced automatic electronic identification and residency verification (E-ID), removing the requirement for brokers to obtain and upload paper documentation.

Pepper has also introduced a product option for brokers wishing to select a firm of conveyancers from the Pepper panel to use for remortgage transactions. These products come with a discount to the free-legal products.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we are always looking for ways that we can help make it easier for brokers to find solutions for their clients and this is the latest in a series of planned changes to make the mortgage application process smoother for brokers and their clients without compromising our commitment to hands-on, pragmatic underwriting.

“We are also offering brokers and their clients more choice for remortgage applications allowing clients to select a Pepper panel conveyancer as an alternative to our free legal product.”

