Pepper launches 85% LTV residential range

Pepper Money has launched a range of residential mortgage products available up to 85% LTV.

The 85% LTV products will be available on Pepper 48, Pepper 36 and Pepper Light ranges.

Also available up to 85% LTV is a suite of new 30-month fixed rate products with rates from 4.59%, and five-year fixed rate mortgages with rates starting at 4.54%.

In addition, Pepper Money has introduced options for free valuations and £0 completion fees on its five-year fixed rate Pepper 48, 36 and Light products.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we continually work with brokers and customers to understand what steps we can take to better meet their needs. It’s clear there’s huge demand for lending at higher LTVs at the moment and so we’re really happy to be able to launch these products that open up the 85% LTV market for customers who have experienced credit issues. We’re also pleased to support these products with up-to-date service levels that are published each day on our website. There has never been a better time for brokers to start working with Pepper Money.”

Rob Jupp, CEO at The Brightstar Group, added: “Any lender coming to market at the moment with an 85% LTV offering is welcome news. When that lender is also able to consider customers with credit issues and takes a pragmatic approach to the self-employed and contractors, it’s an even more positive step for the market, and this is a great announcement from Pepper Money.

“The specialist market is stepping up at the moment, both in the provision of products to meet client demand and service levels which, in many instances, are superior to much of the mainstream. There has never been a better reason or opportunity for brokers to start engaging with the specialist sector.”