Pepper launches new residential remortgage range

Pepper Money has enhanced its residential proposition by introducing a new Pepper 60 remortgage range and LTV option at 55%.

Pepper Money has introduced the Pepper 60 remortgage range to further support those who haven't had a secured missed payment, CCJ, or default in 60 months or an unsecured missed payment in the last 12 months. The range is also available to self-employed customers who have 3 years’ trading history.

Pepper Money is launching the Pepper 60 range with a new LTV tier up to 55%. A two-year fixed rate up to 55% LTV is available at 1.98%. The range has options up to 85% LTV, with a two-year fix at 4.23% and a five-year fix available for 4.18%.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “The introduction of Pepper 60 and a new LTV option at 55% is a further demonstration of Pepper Money’s commitment to improve and expand our proposition to offer a diverse range of options to support our broker partners in helping more customers. The new products enable us to provide some of our lowest ever rates.

“We’re sure they’ll prove extremely popular with remortgage customers, especially when combined with the choice of free standard legals or our cashback offer, which provides £150 cashback towards costs and the choice of solicitor from across our panel. We’re continuing to make it easier for brokers to find the best option for their customers. We believe that our recent improvements are further evidence that brokers looking for a specialist lender with an appetite to lend are better with Pepper.”