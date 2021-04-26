Pepper Money appoints regional development manager

"There’s a growing number of customers who are being excluded by high street lenders because their finances have become more complex throughout the pandemic."

Pepper Money has appointed Cavina Harrison as a regional development manager for the South West.

Cavina is a former mortgage adviser with more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services industry. She has previously held roles at Mortgage Marketplace, Mortgage Advice Bureau and Lloyds Banking Group, where she was a business development coach.

Ryan Brailsford, head of sales at Pepper Money, said: “I’d like to welcome Cavina to the team and would encourage advisers in the South West to make contact with her as soon as possible. There’s a growing number of customers who are being excluded by high street lenders because their finances have become more complex throughout the pandemic. It is important advisers are able to work with a lender they can trust to place these applications. Cavina brings a wealth of experience to the role and, coming from an advisory background herself, is passionate about ensuring every customer can realise their goals through the right advice and the strength of the relationship advisors have with lenders.”

Cavina Harrison added: “As an ex-adviser I know just how important it is to have a good lender development manager.I’m passionate about building relationships and providing reliability and trust to the advisers I work with so that, in turn, they can offer their clients a great service.”