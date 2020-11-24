Pepper Money enhances case management offering

"We are already seeing the benefits of our case management approach in the high standard of service we are delivering to brokers."

Pepper Money has enhanced its service proposition with the introduction of case owners to provide brokers with a dedicated resource and single point of contact when progressing mortgage applications.

Every application with Pepper Money will be greeted by a conversation with the case owner, providing the broker is available and able to spare some time. This will then be followed by further interactions if required to help reach a decision and progress to a mortgage offer.

Pepper says the operating model has been created to enable a greater partnership with brokers and a smoother and quicker experience.

Paul Adams, sales director, commented: “At Pepper Money, we are continually striving to identify and implement new ways to enhance the service that we provide to our brokers – and the introduction of a case management operating model focussed at a regional level made sense for so many reasons.

“By creating dedicated teams that are focused on working in partnership with brokers from the point of application we can encourage a conversation with the decision maker and provide guidance directly on the requirements. This compliments the support provided through our regional business development managers who are on hand to build stronger relationships with broker partners, discussing products criteria and our wider proposition. The operating model leads to better communication and ultimately means that applications get processed more effectively.

“We are already seeing the benefits of our case management approach in the high standard of service we are delivering to brokers. But don’t take my word for it – take a look at our up to date service levels online at pepper.money to see for yourself.”