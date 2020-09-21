Pepper Money enhances credit criteria

"This latest enhancement means that we can take a more flexible approach to lending for customers who have recent incidents of adverse credit."

Pepper Money has introduced improvements to the credit criteria across its entire range.

The specialist lender is now able to consider unsecured missed payments within the last twelve months, and has lifted the cap on CCJs and defaults, meaning there is now no cap on either volume or value.

Paul Adams sales director at Pepper Money, said: "2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, but at Pepper Money, we remain committed to supporting brokers and their customers throughout this difficult period. Our team has been working tirelessly on improvements to enhance our service offering and product proposition, truly showing our commitment to those who are unable to obtain a mortgage on the high street. We will be introducing more enhancements over the coming weeks and months as we continue to ensure that specialist cases are better with Pepper.

"This latest enhancement means that we can take a more flexible approach to lending for customers who have recent incidents of adverse credit. We are proud to be able to offer a soluition to a growing number of customers who do not fit the restrictive mould of the high street credit scoring model."