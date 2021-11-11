Pepper Money enters Help to Buy market

"We have already launched and expanded our shared ownership pilot and are now proud to launch our Help to Buy proposition to the whole of market."

Pepper Money has launched a range of Help to Buy products as part of its Affordable Home Ownership proposition.

The lender will offer Help to Buy options on its Pepper 48, Pepper 36 and Pepper 24 product tiers, enabling first-time buyers with a less than perfect credit profile the opportunity to utilise the scheme.

The Help to Buy scheme enables customers with a 5% deposit to borrow an additional 20% in equity loan, or 40% in London and the new range Pepper Money range features five-year fixed rates starting from 4.15%.

The launch of Help to Buy follows the introduction of Pepper's shared ownership pilot as part of its Affordable Home Ownership proposition.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we have a clear purpose to promote greater financial inclusion to a more diverse range of customers. It’s this objective that guides our product development, distribution and research initiatives, such as our ground breaking Adverse Credit Study.

“So, it was a natural next step to develop a dedicated proposition to provide competitive specialist lending products to customers who want to access the property market through Affordable Home Ownership schemes. We have already launched and expanded our shared ownership pilot and are now proud to launch our Help to Buy proposition to the whole of market.

“As with all of our mortgages, our Help to Buy range will be supported by expert underwriters who take an individual approach to assessing every application on its own circumstances and merits. This means that we can provide the opportunity of home ownership to self-employed customers, contractors, people with adverse credit and those who might fail an automated credit score.”