Pepper Money hits £1bn lending milestone

Pepper Money has announced that it completed more than £1bn worth of first and second charge mortgages across its two brands, Pepper Money and Optimum Credit, in 2019.

Pepper Money purchased Optimum Credit in October 2018 and says it has a number of plans to broaden the appeal of its first and second charge solutions over the next 12 months.

In 2020, Pepper Money has already overhauled its product range and entered the limited company buy-to-let market, with plans to further enhance the proposition throughout the rest of the year.

Laurence Morey, CEO of Pepper Money, said: “Breaking through £1bn is an important milestone for this business, but it is just one milestone on our journey towards realising the true potential for our lending platforms. We have an exciting roadmap with a number of proposition developments and service enhancements that we will be launching this year. This will provide lending solutions for a broader range of clients and make it even easier for brokers to work with us.

"We also have plans to more closely align our first and second charge lending products which will provide a significant opportunity for Pepper Money to offer brokers a range of different options for capital raising from one, well-respected lending institution.”