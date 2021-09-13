FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Pepper Money introduces AVMs on residential range

Rozi Jones
|
13th September 2021
Paul Adams Pepper
"We are streamlining the process and making AVMs available to residential remortgage customers, where the LTV and loan size allows."

Pepper Money has introduced the use of automated valuations (AVMs) on selected residential remortgages.

The specialist lender will no longer require a valuation inspection on all remortgage applications, instead utilising an AVM where appropriate.

The introduction of AVMs will streamline the remortgage process, providing the opportunity for a fully packaged remortgage application to be assessed for offer within a couple of days. In circumstances where an application does not qualify for an AVM, brokers will still have the choice to instruct a full valuation.

The launch of AVMs will be piloted ahead of a full market release.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we never rest on our laurels. Instead, we remain committed to continually developing, and enhancing our proposition for brokers and their customers.

“Whilst we are consistently delivering swift turnaround times with service levels that set the standard in our market, we know that internal valuations can cause delays for some customers, and are not always necessary, particularly on remortgage applications. So, we are streamlining the process and making AVMs available to residential remortgage customers, where the LTV and loan size allows. Not only will this benefit customers, it also has an environmental benefit as every AVM reduces the need for a physical journey and its associated carbon footprint.

“We will continue to monitor and refine our service proposition to ensure we remain ahead of the pack and can confidently demonstrate that service is better with Pepper.”

