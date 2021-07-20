FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Pepper Money launches cashback product range

Rozi Jones
|
20th July 2021
Paul Adams Pepper
"Customers now have a great option to consolidate those debts, with the cashback available to assist with the payment of disbursements that are often required during debt consolidation."

Pepper Money has launched a range of cashback products that have been designed for borrowers who want to secure a better rate or consolidate debt.

The cashback products are available for remortgages on Pepper 12 through to Pepper 24. In addition Pepper 24 is also now available with an 85% LTV, which helps customers who have had adverse credit registered over 24 months ago.

The products are available from 4.45% without a completion fee, and cashback of £500 upon completion.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “We’re really excited about the launch of Pepper Money’s first ever cashback mortgage. Many customers experienced financial difficulty during the pandemic, leading to missed payments and increased debt. According to our latest Adverse Credit Study, 24% of people with adverse credit say their use of credit has increased compared to 12 months ago, compared to 13% of the general population.

“With our cashback mortgage, the customers now have a great option to consolidate those debts, with the cashback available to assist with the payment of disbursements that are often required during debt consolidation. In fact The launch of these products is an excellent example of Pepper Money responding to the evolving circumstances of customers, with products developed to meet their specific requirements.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.