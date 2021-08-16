Pepper Money launches lowest ever buy-to-let rate

"We regularly review our products and pricing and have identified an opportunity to create these new limited edition low-rate products for residential and buy-to-let customers."

Pepper Money has launched a range of limited edition residential and buy-to-let products, including its lowest ever buy-to-let rate.

The Pepper 60 buy-to-let product is available as a five-year fixed rate at 3.13% up to 75% LTV. The product is available to customers borrowing in their own name or as a limited company and carries a flat 2% completion fee.

The residential limited edition is available on Pepper 48 light as a five-year fixed rate of 3.23% up to 65% LTV with a £995 fee.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “At Pepper Money, we aim to make mortgages more inclusive to a broader group of customers. To achieve this, we have built our lending criteria and underwriting to meet the needs of customers who are lesser served by the high street. This includes those who are self-employed, earn irregular income or income from multiple sources, customers with a thin credit file or adverse credit, first-time buyers and buy-to-let investors.

“It also means making our pricing as competitive as possible so that our mortgages are accessible to an even larger group of customers. We regularly review our products and pricing and have identified an opportunity to create these new limited edition low-rate products for residential and buy-to-let customers. We know these will prove popular and will closely monitor volumes and communicate with brokers to ensure they’re not left disappointed.”