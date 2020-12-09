FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Pepper Money reduces buy-to-let rates

Rozi Jones
|
9th December 2020
Pepper Money has made a series of rate reductions across its buy-to-let range.

Rates have reduced by up to 0.10% on its Pepper 48 Light range, with two-year fixed rates now available from 3.15% up to 65% LTV. Two-year fixed rates on Pepper 48 are available from 3.25% up to 70% LTV.

On the Pepper 36 range, two-year fixed rates are now available from 3.75% up to 75% LTV and five-year fixed rates up to 80% LTV are available from 5.35%.

All products in Pepper’s buy-to-let range are available to both individual investors and limited companies.

Paul Adams, sales director at Pepper Money, said: “This is just the latest in an ongoing set of enhancements we have made to our product range, which continues to be supported by one of the most impressive service propositions in the mortgage market.

“We provide a dedicated and accessible case owner on every application, we put brokers in control of when they want to instruct valuations, and we are delivering a speed of service which means we are currently within 24 hours at every stage of our process. Add these all together and you can see why we are confident in saying to brokers that their application is better with Pepper.”

