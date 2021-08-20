Platform launches 0.89% fixed rate

"We will continue to review the interest rates we’re offering to borrowers to ensure we’re offering competitive deals across all LTV mortgage options and fixed year lending terms."

Platform, the intermediary mortgage brand of The Co-operative Bank, is reducing selected mortgage rates by up to 0.23% from Monday 23rd August.

At 60% LTV, a two-year fixed rate has been reduced to 0.89% and a five-year fix will be available at 1.04%, bot with a £999 fee and £250 cashback.

At 90%, a five-year fixed rate has reduced to 2.79% with a £999 fee and £250 cashback, while a 95% LTV five-year fix has been cut to 3.46% with no fee and £250 cashback.

Fred Sharp, director of mortgage distribution at The Co-operative Bank, said: “We will continue to review the interest rates we’re offering to borrowers to ensure we’re offering competitive deals across all LTV mortgage options and fixed year lending terms.

"We’re committed to look at how we can support a variety of buyer profiles to find their next right move in the housing market, whether that’s their first step on to the ladder or taking a step up. We’re working closely with our broker partners to ensure we’re covering a broad range of lending needs with our good value mortgage options.”