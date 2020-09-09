FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Platform to cease accepting furlough income

Amy Loddington | Communications director, Financial Reporter
|
9th September 2020
Platform has announced it will no longer accept furlough income in new mortgage applications.

The intermediary lender has informed brokers that the change will be in effect from Monday 14th September and that cases will need to meet 'pre-Coronavirus secured lending criteria'.

It also announced it is temporarily withdrawing a number of its products, including 60 - 80% LTV two and three year fixes, an 85% five-year fix with £999 fee, and 60 - 80% five year fixes with no fee.

These products will no longer be available after 5pm today.

