PMS and Sesame add United Trust Bank to panels

United Trust Bank has joined PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network’s lender panels.

United Trust Bank operates throughout England, Wales, and mainland Scotland. PMS and Sesame members now have access to the Bank’s range of residential first charge mortgages and bridging finance. In addition, PMS members have access to the second charge product range.

Stephanie Charman, head of strategic relationships at Sesame Bankhall Group said: “We are delighted to add United Trust Bank to our PMS Mortgage Club and Sesame Network panels. It’s a lender that’s taken an innovative approach to product design and technology solutions, which we believe will be of interest to our members. We look forward to working closely with United Trust Bank on its future developments.”

Michael Walters, sales director at United Trust Bank, added: “We have steadily developed our product range and proposition and we fully appreciate that today’s intermediaries face new challenges when satisfying the varied requirements of their customers. The mortgage market is constantly evolving, and we keep UTB at the leading edge by deploying the best technology alongside experienced and dedicated people. Partnering with Sesame Bankhall Group through PMS and Sesame will extend our reach to those customers who may require a more specialist product and service than that provided by the High Street.”