Precise and Kent Reliance utilise desktop valuations to relaunch ranges

"We’ve been busy working on solutions for you and your customers whilst physical property inspections remain unavailable."

Precise and Kent Reliance have announced that they can now accept desktop valuations on residential and buy-to-let first charge mortgages.

In a statement on its website, Precise said: "Following government restrictions introduced to prevent the spread of Covid-19, we’ve been busy working on solutions for you and your customers whilst physical property inspections remain unavailable."

Precise Mortgages and OneSavings Bank's lending brands, Kent Reliance and InterBay, temporarily suspended new mortgage applications at the end of March.

The lenders are now offering residential and buy-to-let products up to 60% LTV on a maximum property value of £600,000.

Precise's residential products include a two-year fixed rate at 3.14% and a five-year fix at 3.69%. For buy-to-let, two-year fixed rates start from 2.99% and five-year fixes from 3.49%.

Existing applications can be switched to one of the lender's new products if the property type is eligible for a desktop valuation.