Precise appoints new BDM for London North West and East

Precise Mortgages has appointed a new business development manager to further strengthen its support for intermediaries in the London North West and East regions.

Amanda Lammers previously worked as a BDM in the London North West and East areas for five years before joining Precise, as well as a previous role as a mortgage broker.

Amanda will support brokers in the AL (St Albans), E (East London), EN (Enfield), HP (Hemel Hempstead), IG (Ilford), LU (Luton), N (North London), NW (North West London), RM (Romford) and WD (Watford) postcode areas.

Amanda said: “It’s a proud and exciting moment to be a part of the Precise Mortgages’ journey.

“My fundamental goal is to play a key part in creating a smooth journey for brokers and their customers, as well as helping Precise Mortgages to stand out as one of the leading specialist lenders in the market.”

“It’s an area of the country I’m already very familiar with and it’s great that I can continue to support many of the brokers who I’ve built great relationships with over the years. The desire for brokers to have face-to-face contact with BDMs is fantastic to see.”

James Forth, national sales manager at Precise, added: “I’m delighted that Amanda has chosen to join us. She’s an exciting new addition to a team which is renowned for being one of the most experienced and knowledgeable in the industry.

“Her previous roles mean she can see things from both sides of the fence and will stand her in good stead for developing broker relationships, as well as keeping them up-to-date about the latest solutions that Precise Mortgages can offer.”