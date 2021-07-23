FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Precise boosts buy-to-let LTV limits and launches larger loan range

Rozi Jones
|
23rd July 2021
Adrian Moloney OneSavings Kent Reliance
"We’re pleased to reintroduce up to 80% buy LTV limits which are designed to offer increased product choice for landlords."

Precise Mortgages has reintroduced higher LTV limits on its buy-to-let mortgages and launched two new larger loan products.

The lender has reintroduced a maximum 80% LTV limit across a new range of two and five-year fixed rate mortgages, which start from 3.79% with a 2% product fee.

Precise Mortgages has also launched two new limited edition five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages for larger loan sizes. Rates start from 3.34% with a £1,995 product fee for loans between £200,000 and £500,000 and a 0.5% fee for loans between £500,00 and £1 million.

Precise's buy-to-let range features a top slicing option on all eligible personal ownership, limited company, portfolio and HMO applications.

The lender also allows landlords to have up to 20 buy-to-let mortgages to a combined value of £10m (unlimited with other lenders).

Last week, Precise increased LTV limits up to 85% across its residential mortgage range and reintroduced adverse credit criteria.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at Precise Mortgages, said: “As a leading specialist lender, we’re pleased to reintroduce up to 80% buy LTV limits which are designed to offer increased product choice for landlords.

“We’re also pleased to be able to support the larger loan market by offering landlords a choice between a fixed fee product for loans up to £500,000, which may appeal to those with a limited company set-up, or a low percentage fee product for loans up to £1 million.”

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.