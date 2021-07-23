Precise boosts buy-to-let LTV limits and launches larger loan range

"We’re pleased to reintroduce up to 80% buy LTV limits which are designed to offer increased product choice for landlords."

Precise Mortgages has reintroduced higher LTV limits on its buy-to-let mortgages and launched two new larger loan products.

The lender has reintroduced a maximum 80% LTV limit across a new range of two and five-year fixed rate mortgages, which start from 3.79% with a 2% product fee.

Precise Mortgages has also launched two new limited edition five-year fixed rate buy-to-let mortgages for larger loan sizes. Rates start from 3.34% with a £1,995 product fee for loans between £200,000 and £500,000 and a 0.5% fee for loans between £500,00 and £1 million.

Precise's buy-to-let range features a top slicing option on all eligible personal ownership, limited company, portfolio and HMO applications.

The lender also allows landlords to have up to 20 buy-to-let mortgages to a combined value of £10m (unlimited with other lenders).

Last week, Precise increased LTV limits up to 85% across its residential mortgage range and reintroduced adverse credit criteria.

Adrian Moloney, group sales director at Precise Mortgages, said: “As a leading specialist lender, we’re pleased to reintroduce up to 80% buy LTV limits which are designed to offer increased product choice for landlords.

“We’re also pleased to be able to support the larger loan market by offering landlords a choice between a fixed fee product for loans up to £500,000, which may appeal to those with a limited company set-up, or a low percentage fee product for loans up to £1 million.”