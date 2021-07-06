Precise relaunches higher residential LTVs and adverse credit criteria

"We’re pleased to be able to reintroduce a majority of our core residential mortgage criteria which we had to withdraw due to the pandemic."

Precise Mortgages has relaunched higher LTV limits across its residential mortgage range and reintroduced adverse credit criteria for those with a less than perfect credit profile.

Maximum LTVs of up to 85% are available for customers with historical adverse credit (up from 75%), while those with more recent adverse credit can opt for products with up to 80% LTV, up from 70% LTV.

Colin Barrett, group mortgage proposition director at Precise Mortgages, said: “We’re pleased to be able to reintroduce a majority of our core residential mortgage criteria which we had to withdraw due to the pandemic.

“With the increase in house prices and the tapering of stamp duty, this could make a real difference and enable our broker partners to help their customers get the residential mortgage they need.

“With the added benefit of being able to offer a higher LTV limit to applicants with less than perfect credit profiles, we’re providing brokers with specialist lending solutions for customers who may be struggling to find the mortgage they need on the high street.”