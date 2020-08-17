Primis adds Foundation Home Loans to panel

"The specialist mortgage market has shown great resilience over the past four months and we, as a lender, have had to adapt and evolve accordingly over this period."

Primis Mortgage Network has partnered with Foundation Home Loans.

Members can now access Foundation’s buy-to-let range as well as its specialist product ranges for residential borrowers with complex income, employment or credit history.

Vikki Jefferies, proposition director at Primis Mortgage Network, commented: “Today’s announcement reaffirms our commitment to supporting advisers in their work with specialist customers, particularly as Covid-19 continues. From today, our advisers will have access to a wider range of tailored solutions to provide their clients and, ultimately, be better equipped to serve a growing number of “non-vanilla” borrowers. We are confident that with Foundation’s extensive proposition, Primis brokers will be able to bolster their own offerings in this area and further support customers, both during and after the coronavirus crisis.”

Grant Hendry, head of national accounts at Foundation Home Loans, added: “The specialist mortgage market has shown great resilience over the past four months and we, as a lender, have had to adapt and evolve accordingly over this period. A key component within this journey has been working closely with our intermediary partners, and the announcement of this new partnership with one of the biggest mortgage networks in the country is yet another highly positive step in the right direction.

“Joining the Primis panel means our range of buy-to-let and residential products are now available to nearly an additional 2,000 mortgage advisers. This partnership will help us in fulfilling our ambitious plans for 2020 and beyond, and we are looking forward to working closely with Primis’ member firms to provide much-needed specialist solutions to landlords and those borrowers who are not able to secure residential borrowing via high-street lending routes.”