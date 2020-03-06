Primis appoints regional sales director

"We are confident that with his support and knowledge, we’ll be able to encourage more advisers to join our flourishing team"

Primis Mortgage Network has appointed Chris Astle as a regional sales director.

Chris will oversee the recruitment of new appointed representative firms and advisers into the network.

Chris joins from Sesame Bankhall Group where he was senior recruitment manager and brings with him almost eight years of financial services experience.

Today’s announcement follows the alignment of Primis and Personal Touch Financial Services (PTFS) after the network’s integration with PTFS in early 2019. As part of this, sales functions were integrated under a single executive team.

Richard Coulson, business development director at Primis, commented: “We are very excited to welcome Chris to the network as we continue to solidify our position as the leading mortgage and protection network. We are confident that with his support and knowledge, we’ll be able to encourage more advisers to join our flourishing team and, ultimately, ensure that more customers are supported with positive outcomes. As such, Chris’ skills, expertise and connections will be invaluable to Primis’ overall growth plans.

“As we continue to enhance our proposition, key hires will ensure that the network as a whole is supported and well-equipped to cater for growing consumer demand – and this will continue to be a major focus for us throughout 2020.”

Chris Astle added: “I am very much looking forward to joining Primis and assisting with its ongoing recruitment efforts. Coming from a recruitment background will allow me to help the wider network develop and strengthen its growing broker community. Over recent years, Primis has proved itself to be a major player in the distribution market and I hope to be an integral part in its plans to become an even bigger and stronger network.”