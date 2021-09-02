Principality cuts first-time buyer rates by up to 0.95%

"We hope the reductions on the Help to Buy England and Wales mortgages and joint borrower sole proprietor offering will further assist first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder."

Principality Building Society has reduced rates on over 40 products across its mortgages range by up to 95 basis points.

The largest reductions are aimed at first-time buyers, including a joint borrower sole proprietor two-year fix at 90% LTV reduced by 95 bps to 2.58%.

The JBSP products accept up to four incomes on the application, allowing parents, step parents and grandparents to join their child or grandchild on the mortgage, without needing to be on the title deeds and jointly owning the property.

help to Buy England and Wales mortgages at 75% LTV have also been reduced, including a two-year fixed rate which is down by 63 bps to 2.01%.

Reductions for customers looking to remortgage include a two-year fix at 75% LTV which is now available at 1.48%.

Morgan Miles, head of products at Principality, said: "We’re pleased to be reducing rates across our mortgage range to support our brokers and customer needs. We hope the reductions on the Help to Buy England and Wales mortgages and joint borrower sole proprietor offering will further assist first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder."