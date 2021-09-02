FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Principality cuts first-time buyer rates by up to 0.95%

Rozi Jones
|
2nd September 2021
Principality
"We hope the reductions on the Help to Buy England and Wales mortgages and joint borrower sole proprietor offering will further assist first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder."

Principality Building Society has reduced rates on over 40 products across its mortgages range by up to 95 basis points.

The largest reductions are aimed at first-time buyers, including a joint borrower sole proprietor two-year fix at 90% LTV reduced by 95 bps to 2.58%.

The JBSP products accept up to four incomes on the application, allowing parents, step parents and grandparents to join their child or grandchild on the mortgage, without needing to be on the title deeds and jointly owning the property.

help to Buy England and Wales mortgages at 75% LTV have also been reduced, including a two-year fixed rate which is down by 63 bps to 2.01%.

Reductions for customers looking to remortgage include a two-year fix at 75% LTV which is now available at 1.48%.

Morgan Miles, head of products at Principality, said: "We’re pleased to be reducing rates across our mortgage range to support our brokers and customer needs. We hope the reductions on the Help to Buy England and Wales mortgages and joint borrower sole proprietor offering will further assist first-time buyers looking to get onto the property ladder."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.