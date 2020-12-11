FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Principality launches 5x income mortgage range for NHS workers

Rozi Jones
11th December 2020
"The Thank You savings and mortgage products have been designed to acknowledge the key role played by NHS workers and to thank them for their ongoing support."

Principality Building Society has launched a range of mortgage and saving products for NHS workers in Wales and the borders.

NHS employees will have access to Principality’s 'Thank You' mortgage range, which includes two and five-year fixed rates. Highlights include a five-year fixed rate 85% LTV product at 3.08%.

The Society has also increased the loan to income ratio from four and a half times income to five.

NHS workers who already hold a mortgage with Principality in England and Wales are also eligible to switch to the new Thank You retention range, which includes a two-year 65% LTV product at 1.40%.

Thank You regular saver accounts from Principality offer a variable interest rate of 1.65% gross/AER, allowing NHS workers to save up to £250 a month and withdraw money three times a year.

Julie-Ann Haines, CEO at Principality Building Society, said: "As a member-owned organisation, Principality’s ethos is to support the communities we live and operate in. This year we have all been made ever more so aware of the crucial role NHS workers play in our communities.

"The Thank You savings and mortgage products have been designed to acknowledge the key role played by NHS workers and to thank them for their ongoing support.

"Next year, we will also be launching products to thank other key workers supporting our communities. Diolch yn fawr."

