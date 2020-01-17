Principality launches new residential cashback deals

"We’re delighted to be able to extend our cashback offering on our residential mortgages."

Principality Building Society has added six new cashback deals to its residential mortgage range.

New cashback products include two and five-year deals from 2.15% up to 80% LTV which include £500 cashback.

Cashback is now available on 22 residential mortgages, ranging from £200 to £1,000.

Pablo Ivars Marchena, mortgage product manager at Principality, said: “We’re delighted to be able to extend our cashback offering on our residential mortgages, which will give customers an extra cash boost when purchasing a mortgage with us and support our brokers in offering good value products to suit their clients.”