Principality launches stepped reversion mortgage range

Principality Building Society has introduced lower interest rates at maturity for a range of its residential mortgage products.

At the end of the fixed mortgage product term, the interest rates will be 1% less than the standard variable rate for a period of time.

The residential products, which are part of the stepped reversion range, include all two and three year fixed mortgage products, as well as any five year discounted mortgage products.

The reduction in reversion rates will impact the calculations used by the Society to assess a customer’s affordability for a mortgage, potentially increasing the maximum the Society will lend to new customers applying for a stepped reversion mortgage.

For two-year fixed products, customers will be offered SVR -1% interest rate for a three-year period. For five-year discount products, it’ll be one year on the reduced SVR interest rate. Early Repayment Charges do not apply to products in this range whilst SVR -1% applies.

Morgan Miles, head of products at Principality Building Society, said: "We’re delighted to be launching the stepped reversion rate mortgages range for new residential mortgage customers. Customers who hold a stepped reversion mortgage will see the costs of monthly repayments reduced at the end of their product term when they would usually be reverted to a standard variable rate of interest."