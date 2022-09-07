FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE

Principality ups loan-to-income to 5.5x for newly-qualified professionals

Principality Building Society has raised its maximum loan-to-income ratio for newly qualified professionals.

Rozi Jones
7th September 2022
up arrow spike increase green light go

Those who have qualified as an accountant, actuary, architect, barrister, dentist, doctor, optometrist, pharmacist, solicitor, surveyor or a set in the last five years will be able to borrow up to the higher rate of 5.5x loan to income across the lender's entire range of standard residential mortgages.

Vicky Wales, chief customer officer at Principality Building Society, said:

“For many of these young professionals, investing in their career has taken precedence over investing in property. By recognising that, we can help them achieve their goal of owning their own home and that’s why we’ve created a proposition to support newly qualified professionals onto the property ladder.

“The offer is available on purchase and pound for pound remortgage applications, across our standard product range and will include joint mortgage applications for combined income. There is no minimum income required which is something we’re proud to be able to offer, and in cases of joint mortgages only one applicant needs be a newly qualified professional. These mortgages will be available across England and Wales, exclusively through our registered brokers and broker networks.”

Shaun Sturgess, founder & managing director at Sturgess Mortgage Solutions said:

“This is a fantastic new product to the mortgage market, and already we’ve helped clients to make that all important first step onto the property with this extra help from Principality. It’s a very beneficial product at a time where ever increasing property prices have made it especially difficult for first time buyers.”

More like this
Latest from Commercial Reporter
Latest from Protection Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.