RBS offers mortgage relief to Coronavirus patients

Royal Bank of Scotland has pledged to defer mortgage and loan repayments for up to three months for customers affected by Coronavirus.

RBS will also waive early closure charges on fixed savings accounts to allow customers to access cash, and will also refund credit card cash advance fees.

Additionally, customers can apply for an increased temporary credit card limit and request an increased cash withdrawal limit of up to £500

The Bank says it has also “proactively” contacted 5,000 customers to offer support.

The measures come as the Italian government suspends mortgage, tax, and interest repayments for all citizens as the country remains on lockdown.

An RBS spokesperson said: "We are monitoring the potential impact of coronavirus across all our customers to ensure we can support them appropriately through any period of disruption."

Last month, NatWest and TSB offered mortgage and loan repayment deferrals to customers impacted by the recent flooding across England and Wales.