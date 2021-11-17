Recognise Bank enters buy-to-let market

"We want to do more than just offer borrowers a buy-to-let loan – we want to show them we are interested in their business and to support their success."

With rates from 3.49%, borrowers can choose a five-year fixed-rate or variable rate deal up to 75% LTV. Loans are available from £100k up to £5 million on either new acquisitions or for refinancing existing portfolios of four properties or more.

Repayment and interest-only payment options are available for terms of up to 10 years. The loans can be used for single-let residential houses or blocks of flats let on an Assured Shorthold Tenancy (AST) basis, and are open to UK-based individuals, partnerships, limited companies and LLPs that meet Recognise Bank’s lending and affordability criteria.

The proposition has already been trialled with a small number of brokers, with over £20 million in deals either completed or in progress.

Recognise Bank already offers commercial mortgages, bridging loans, working capital loans and professional practice loans.

Angela Norman, head of corporate development for Recognise Bank, said: “We want to do more than just offer borrowers a buy-to-let loan – we want to show them we are interested in their business and to support their success.

“Because we take a personal relationship approach to all our lending, it means advisers and their clients can have a proper conversation about their portfolios, knowing we understand their needs and will be able to offer the right funding solution.

“We are very excited about the launch of our professional buy-to-let Loan and have been extremely pleased at the response from the handful of advisers and customers we have worked with during the trial period. We thought it was important to gather feedback about the proposition to ensure it was right before launching it to the whole market.”