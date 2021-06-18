Reliance Bank enhances shared ownership and keyworker mortgage ranges

"We have also maintained our current remortgage incentives too for customers who are looking to remortgage to ourselves from their current provider."

Reliance Bank has launched new keyworker mortgage products and improved its shared ownership product range.

Additionally, the Bank has made a number of headline interest rate reductions for keyworkers with smaller deposits.

Highlights include a two-year fixed rate at 2.60% up to 90% LTV with a £995 product fee, which can be paid upfront or added to the loan.

Additionally, Reliance has introduced £250 cashback on all shared ownership applications.

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages for Reliance Bank, said: “This latest range of mortgage products that Reliance Bank are offering via our intermediary and direct channels are designed to help mortgage customers.

"Either by looking to help those keyworkers who have low deposits being able to get onto the housing ladder, as we continue to see the cost of housing increase. Or, for those customers who are looking to buy their home under the shared ownership scheme with a housing association where we are now able to offer a cash back to help towards costs.

"We have also maintained our current remortgage incentives too for customers who are looking to remortgage to ourselves from their current provider.

"I am really proud that the Bank remains committed to helping keyworkers as well as those who are looking to get onto the housing ladder through the shared ownership scheme. We are looking to help more people onto the housing ladder as well as increase the number of people who are looking to remortgage over to Reliance Bank, which is evident in the number of changes we have made to our mortgage product proposition.”