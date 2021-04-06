Reliance Bank expands distribution with Tenet Group

"We see this as another important step in the Bank’s journey to help mortgage advisers find our products and services"

Reliance Bank has been added to Tenet's mortgage lender panel.

Earlier this year, Reliance launched a new mortgage range with enhanced criteria and a new two-year fixed rate key worker product at 90% LTV.

Amongst the changes, the Bank increased the maximum loan amount for all key worker mortgage products and added new key worker next-time buyer products between 75-90% LTV.

Reliance is also aiming to increase the level of remortgage applications by adding a new free mortgage valuation incentive and removing fees across its remortgage product range.

Reliance Bank was established in 1890 as The Salvation Army Bank.

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages for Reliance Bank, said: “I am delighted to make our products available to Tenet’s advisers, we see this as another important step in the Bank’s journey to help mortgage advisers find our products and services and be able to provide their clients a solution to their needs and requirements. More and more people are looking to borrow money in a socially responsible way. That’s exactly what your clients can expect with Reliance Bank.”

Ben Wright, director of strategic development at Tenet, added: “We are excited to add Reliance Bank to our mortgage lender panel. We’re continually striving to provide our advisers with access to the best products and services available in the market and we believe that Reliance Bank’s products, expertise and socially responsible approach make them a fantastic addition to the panel.”