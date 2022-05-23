Reliance Bank improves residential mortgage range

The range includes reduced headline interest rates and extended end dates to the 30th September.

The lender has introduced a new purchase and remortgage product range witha 5-year fixed rate for loans over £125,000.

Additionally, it has made changes to criteria, including introducing a minimum qualifying loan amount of £125,000 for key worker mortgages and £75,000 for its shared ownership mortgages.

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages for Reliance Bank Ltd said:

“Our Residential Mortgage range is designed to have a positive social impact, that’s why I am delighted that we continue to provide cash back incentives for both Shared Ownership Mortgage completions and Key Worker Mortgage completions.”