Reliance Bank improves residential mortgage range

Reliance Bank has launched a new residential mortgage range, both direct to consumers and via the intermediary market.

Amy Loddington
23rd May 2022
The range includes reduced headline interest rates and extended end dates to the 30th September.

The lender has introduced a new purchase and remortgage product range witha 5-year fixed rate for loans over £125,000.

Additionally, it has made changes to criteria, including introducing a minimum qualifying loan amount of £125,000 for key worker mortgages and £75,000 for its shared ownership mortgages.

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages for Reliance Bank Ltd said:

“Our Residential Mortgage range is designed to have a positive social impact, that’s why I am delighted that we continue to provide cash back incentives for both Shared Ownership Mortgage completions and Key Worker Mortgage completions.”

