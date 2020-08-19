FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
FR-circle SUBSCRIBE
Mortgages

Reliance Bank partners with Knowledge Bank

Rozi Jones
|
19th August 2020
Matthew Corker Knowledge Bank
"Reliance Bank’s common-sense lending approach together with their broad range of criteria including shared ownership and first-time buyer focused products are great for brokers."

Reliance Bank is the latest lender to join Knowledge Bank's criteria search system.

The Bank says joining Knowledge Bank will help improve the way its mortgage criteria is shared with the mortgage intermediary market.

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages at Reliance Bank, said: "I am delighted to partner up with Knowledge Bank, we see this as another way to help advisers find our residential criteria. More and more people are looking to borrow money in a socially responsible way. That’s exactly what your clients can expect with Reliance Bank.”

Matthew Corker, lender relationship manager at Knowledge Bank, added: "Speaking with Gareth and the team, their passion for socially responsible lending really shone through. Reliance Bank’s common-sense lending approach together with their broad range of criteria including shared ownership and first-time buyer focused products are great for brokers.

"We’re thrilled to partner with them and make their entire residential criteria available to all of our users. I genuinely think this lender will be a great addition to Knowledge Bank."

Related articles
More from Mortgages
Latest from Property Reporter
Latest from Commercial Reporter
www.barcadiamedia.co.uk
Advice for Readers

While this website is checked for accuracy, Barcadia Media Limited are not liable for any incorrect information included. We recommend that you make enquiries based on your own circumstances.

Useful Links
Financial Reporter and financialreporter.co.uk are trading styles of Barcadia Media Limited. Barcadia Media Limited is registered in England & Wales No. 6970806 Registered address.
Barcadia Media Ltd, 14 Edward Street, Blackpool, Lancashire , FY1 1BA. Data Protection Notification No: Z162 1548.
Subscribe
to our newsletter

Join a community of over 30,000 intermediaries and keep up-to-date with industry news and upcoming events via our newsletter.