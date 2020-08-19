Reliance Bank partners with Knowledge Bank

"Reliance Bank’s common-sense lending approach together with their broad range of criteria including shared ownership and first-time buyer focused products are great for brokers."

Reliance Bank is the latest lender to join Knowledge Bank's criteria search system.

The Bank says joining Knowledge Bank will help improve the way its mortgage criteria is shared with the mortgage intermediary market.

Gareth Byrne, head of mortgages at Reliance Bank, said: "I am delighted to partner up with Knowledge Bank, we see this as another way to help advisers find our residential criteria. More and more people are looking to borrow money in a socially responsible way. That’s exactly what your clients can expect with Reliance Bank.”

Matthew Corker, lender relationship manager at Knowledge Bank, added: "Speaking with Gareth and the team, their passion for socially responsible lending really shone through. Reliance Bank’s common-sense lending approach together with their broad range of criteria including shared ownership and first-time buyer focused products are great for brokers.

"We’re thrilled to partner with them and make their entire residential criteria available to all of our users. I genuinely think this lender will be a great addition to Knowledge Bank."