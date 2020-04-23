Remortgage volumes increasing following post-lockdown dip: LMS

"Promising levels of activity continue in the remortgage sector, with borrowers opting to take out new deals and industry service levels remaining strong."

Its data shows that remortgage instruction volumes are increasing following a dip after the lockdown announcement. From the week commencing 6th April to the week commencing 13th April, instruction volumes increased by 9%.

Completion numbers are closely following the pattern recorded by LMS in March. At 70% of the way through April, the current number of completions stands at 69% of the March total.

Remortgage pipeline activity has also remained steady throughout the crisis so far, with the volume of applications carried forward month-to-month remaining in line with last-year’s figures.

Despite initial concerns in early March, cancellation levels have remained stable throughout the crisis. Year-on-year, cancellation figures currently stand at 26% below April 2019’s total.

Nick Chadbourne, CEO of LMS, commented: “Promising levels of activity continue in the remortgage sector, with borrowers opting to take out new deals and industry service levels remaining strong.

“All metrics are holding steady, and strong instruction figures give cause for some quiet optimism. The industry is showing its resilience during a testing time, and we hope to see this continue as the industry’s hard work pays off and delivers for borrowers.

“It has been promising to see the collaboration between all stakeholders within the mortgage process as we assist each other through the crisis. Support across the industry is key, as we’re doing for advisers on FAR enquiries and direct referrals, working to ensure we connect borrowers with the best lenders and lawyers available.

“It will be interesting to see how steps such as electronic signatures and remote valuations play a role in boosting transactions in the coming weeks. What’s certain, though, is that there’s never been a more important time to pay attention to security, both on the part of law firms and their customers – remaining vigilant against scammers is vital. The industry’s rapid uptake of sophisticated technology to ensure excellent standards of service are maintained has been great to see.”