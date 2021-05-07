The Mortgage Lender expands BDM team

"Now, more than ever, pragmatic lending will be key for those borrowers whose situations have been changed by the pandemic."

The Mortgage Lender has appointed Joe Noon as a business development manager covering the East Central region, which spans from East Yorkshire and Humberside to Norwich and Peterborough.

Joe joins The Mortgage Lender having previously held roles with Vida Homeloans, Metro Bank and Lloyds Banking Group.

Joe said: “I’ve only ever heard great things about the team and the approach to lending. It’s great to now be a part of the team, especially as it’s such an exciting time for the business following the acquisition by Shawbrook Bank.

“Now, more than ever, pragmatic lending will be key for those borrowers whose situations have been changed by the pandemic. I’m looking forward to catching up with brokers and discussing the great products we offer.”

David Eaves, head of sales at The Mortgage Lender, added: “Joe is a fantastic addition to our team. He loves working in the specialist intermediary space and has a real talent for getting under the skin of a case, no matter how challenging, and working through it with the broker.

“He has the same real-life lending approach we believe in and it’s one of the reasons we’re delighted he’s joined us.”