Richard Tugwell to replace Louisa Sedgwick at Vida

Vida has appointed Richard Tugwell as its new director of mortgage distribution. He will replace Louisa Sedgwick, who is leaving the company at the end of March before taking up a new role in the autumn.

As a 30-year veteran of the UK intermediary market, Tugwell brings a wealth of experience to the role. Formerly Virgin Money’s director of intermediaries and an ex-director of IMLA, he joins Vida from specialist mortgage lender Together.

Anth Mooney, CEO at Vida, said: “I’m thrilled to announce that Richard will be joining us for the next phase of Vida’s journey. We are investing to improve our products, pricing and service levels to take advantage of the growing specialist market post-Covid and, having worked closely with Richard for over 20 years, I know that there is no-one better equipped to help us deliver our growth ambitions.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Louisa for her contribution to Vida. She has been an important part of the Vida story and we wish her well for the future.”

Richard Tugwell commented: “The specialist lending sector is an important and growing part of the wider mortgage market. Vida has ambitious plans for the future, and I am delighted to be coming on board for the next exciting stage in its journey. I look forward to working with Anth again and with Vida’s highly experienced leadership team and can’t wait to get involved.”