Mortgages

Roma Finance appoints senior BDM

Rozi Jones
|
23rd June 2021
Mark Foley Roma
"I am passionate about the short term market and ensuring that intermediaries are able to provide the best possible service to their customers."

Roma Finance has appointed Mark Foley as senior business development manager in the Midlands.

Mark's industry careers spans 17 years, with experience in underwriting, risk management and business development.

Mark commented: “I am delighted to have joined the Roma team and have already been made to feel very welcome. I am passionate about the short term market and ensuring that intermediaries are able to provide the best possible service to their customers. The future for the market is very positive and I am really looking forward to creating strong relationships and driving the business forward.”

Steve Smith, national sales manager at Roma Finance, added: “We have had a great year and broken a number of records. The business is going from strength to strength and I am delighted to welcome Mark to the team, especially at such an exciting time. He will bring a great deal of expertise to the business and his appointment will allow improved efficiency, communication and capacity within Roma, which is essential for the increased demand we are experiencing.”

