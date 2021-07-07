Roma Finance expands BDM team

"With my brokering and underwriting background and the passion I have for the market, I am really eager to get started and develop the business."

Roma Finance has appointed Kirsty Botten as a business development manager in London and the South East.

Kirsty joins the business from Finspace where she has been a bridging and development broker.

Kirsty commented: “I am so excited to join the Roma team and start this next chapter. Roma has really made waves and put itself on the map in the last year and I can see the passion that the team has for the business. With my brokering and underwriting background and the passion I have for the market, I am really eager to get started and develop the business.”

Steve Smith, national sales manager at Roma Finance, added: “I am delighted to welcome Kirsty to the business and thrilled with the expansion of the new business team. The demand we are experiencing continues to climb and it is essential that we exceed our partners expectations every time. We are doing this by developing a knowledgeable and empowered team, enabling us to stick to our decisions and provide a slick and certain service throughout.”