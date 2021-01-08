Roma Finance joins L&G Mortgage Club’s Panel

"We are continuing to expand our distribution and this significant partnership comes at a pivotal moment in our journey"

Roma Finance has joined Legal & General Mortgage Club’s panel.

The club’s member firms will now be able to register with Roma Finance and access its full range of bridging, development, buy-to-let, HMO and holiday-let products.

Roma Finance has bridging rates starting from 0.65% and loans up to £3 million covering a range of scenarios including refurbishment, auction, conversions, commercial and quick completions.

Nick Jones, commercial director at Roma Finance, said: “We feel highly privileged to have been selected to join Legal & General Mortgage Club’s bridging panel. As the UK’s largest and longest-running mortgage club with a profound business model, Legal and General is a company that not only strives for growth and heightened innovation, they, like us, ensure their advisers and customer service are at the heart of everything they do. We are continuing to expand our distribution and this significant partnership comes at a pivotal moment in our journey and I am very excited for what is ahead.”

Danny Belton, head of lender relationships at Legal & General Mortgage Club, added: “Our network expansion has been essential to ensure our members can provide the best possible solutions to their clients. We are delighted to have offered one of these limited panel positions to Roma Finance. Their agility and dedication to supporting the market made them a prime candidate and we are looking forward to working with them to drive the short-term industry forward.”