Saffron appoints Tony Hall as head of mortgage sales

Saffron Building Society has appointed Tony Hall to the permanent role of head of mortgage sales, which sees Tony move from his interim role which he joined in 2020.

Tony brings over 30 years of experience in the financial services industry and working with intermediaries and partners.

John Penberthy-Smith, chief commercial officer at the Saffron, said: “When I first met Tony, I was impressed with his extensive experience and was particularly struck by his passion for a proactive, service-led mortgage sales strategy.

"Since joining us, Tony has implemented this approach with his team – which has grown over recent months - and the building society is really starting to see the benefits as we proactively engage with the intermediary community.

"The whole Building Society team and I are looking forward to seeing where Tony takes our mortgage sales strategy in the upcoming months.”