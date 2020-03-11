Saffron expands first-time buyer range with broker exclusive

"The joint borrower sole proprietor product, with the competitive rate and a five per cent deposit, is a great route to access to a wider number of first-time buyers"

Saffron Building Society has launched four new mortgages for first-time buyer mortgages at 95% LTV.

Amongst the new products is an intermediary-exclusive joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage at 3.17% fixed for five years. Payments are taken from a sole account and payment decision is between borrower and supporter to decide.

A new five-year fixed rate Family Support mortgage has launched at 2.67% and utilises a gifted deposit from one or two family members.

Additionally, Saffron has launched two first-time buyer products at 95% LTV - a three-year fixed rate at 2.77% and a five-year fix at 2.87%.

Anita Arch, head of mortgage sales at Saffron Building Society, commented: “At Saffron, we are consistently monitoring our products to ensure that they offer the best possible interest rate and to make mortgages more accessible. These four repriced products, available today, are designed to continue to provide ease of access mortgages to the growing first-time buyers’ market.

“We aim to support our intermediaries as much as we can and the joint borrower sole proprietor product, with the competitive rate and a five per cent deposit, is a great route to access to a wider number of first-time buyers not suitable for other products.”