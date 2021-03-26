Saffron for Intermediaries appoints four new BDMs

Saffron for Intermediaries has appointed four new members, including two internal moves, to its business development team.

Raji Sidhu-Housden started at Saffron Building Society in 2017 working as an arrears officer. As a business development administrator, Raji’s immediate goal is to gain a CeMap qualification to assist in continuing the growth in her ability to provide mortgage advice. Raji commented: “I am really looking forward to assisting Saffron for Intermediaries in growing the number of intermediaries that use us regularly, by offering exceptional customer service, knowledge and expertise in specialist markets.”

Starting as a branch manager in 2016, Simon O’Donnell has had a number of roles within Saffron Building Society and now becomes a business development manager for Saffron for Intermediaries. Simon said: “I’m a real advocate for Saffron Building Society and the products it provides. Over the last five years, I have built great knowledge of the Saffron Building Society mortgage products, and I look forward to bringing this to the business development team.”

Phil Lawford started at the beginning of March as a BDM, with over twenty years of experience in the role. Phil commented: “It is a wonderful opportunity, and I can’t wait to help raise the profile of Saffron Building Society among the intermediary market.”

Linsey Smith joined Saffron Building society in November of last year and has taken on an administrator role in the business development team. As part of her role, Linsey will be taking technical support calls, and overseeing live web chats, as well as supporting the team with reporting and administration as required. Linsey said: “We are the first contact for Intermediaries when they enquire with Saffron for Intermediaries. I want them to be met with professionalism and efficiency, and I look forward to building up good relationships with them.”

Tony Hall, interim head of mortgage sales, commented: “This is an exciting time for us and demonstrates the Society’s commitment to service delivery and developing long lasting relationships with all our intermediary partners. We are delighted to welcome our new team members on board and the addition of Phil with his extensive experience and passion for the industry is a real bonus.”