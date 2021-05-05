Saffron partners with Brilliant Solutions

"We are delighted to be fully launching our partnership with Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club and continuing to build a strong relationship for their club members"

Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club has partnered with Saffron for Intermediaries, offering club members access to the Society’s range of specialist mortgage products.

Brilliant Solutions members now have access to Saffron’s mortgage range, including products for self and custom build, self-employed, contractor, and a joint borrower sole proprietor mortgage for first-time buyers.

Tony Hall, head of mortgage sales at Saffron, commented: “After the soft launch in 2020, we are delighted to be fully launching our partnership with Brilliant Solutions Mortgage Club and continuing to build a strong relationship for their club members, who can access our full product range focused on helping all borrowers; especially those with non-traditional circumstances through our ‘Special Situations’ product range.”

Matthew Arena, managing director of Brilliant Solutions, added: “Saffron for Intermediaries has demonstrated its desire and ability to support intermediaries and their specialist client base and their focus in these areas makes them a valuable permanent addition to our panel. We look forward to working with the team at Saffron and ensuring that we raise awareness of their product set across the intermediary sector.”